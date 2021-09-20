Stepping Up for Systemic Change in 2022

BALTIMORE – Support for systemic change is the highest ever - and the Maryland Greens' pathway to power with candidates on the ballot is one of the quickest, strongest paths to make those changes.

If you would like to make a powerful impact on the systemic abuses of our government, from racial injustice to climate change to corporate exploitation, consider helping the Greens this coming year.

The 2022 election is our opportunity to run candidates for all the state positions and most local offices in Maryland. It is an "off year", without a presidential election, and all seats in the state legislature are up for election. Many local and county positions are open also.

Now is our chance to take the mandates of Black Lives Matter, the Poor People's Campaign, the climate emergency, and gender equity into government and make them the public policies of our communities.

If you are interested in running for office, please go to our 2022 Candidacy page.

If you're interested in supporting candidates or helping with the various activities of running the party such as media, assembly planning, and public outreach, please sign up on our Volunteer page.

Fighting issue by issue is important - but it divides our energy among many hundreds of types of oppression and suffering. Running candidates that will implement all these changes affects the system at the foundation, and forces other candidates to confront the massive changes needed now for justice and survival.

We will also be convening a special emergency state Green Party assembly within the next 70 days to clarify state coordinating committee procedures. If you are interested in meeting with Greens in your area and at the state level this is a great opportunity, email us! (The assembly will be remote.)

Step up for system change at https://www.mdgreens.org/volunteer.

Maryland Green Party

http://www.mdgreens.org/