Sutliff-Atias Campaign update

Thank you to everyone who came out and marched in the Green Party's entry in this year's Labor Day Parade. Not only did The People's Contingent have another stellar showing, but folks watching the parade and those in the parade ahead of us joined in our group to spread our message of solidarity with labor. Shout out to Speak Up 4 Palestine and the Party for Socialism & Liberation for their unwavering support.

That's the last parade for 2025, but the Green's one campaign for local office is not even close to being finished. Dave Sutliff-Atias is on the ballot for a seat on Rochester City Council. He has been knocking on doors and going to events & neighborhood meetings since last winter. Lawn signs are starting to go up around the City. His campaign is getting unprecedented attention.

Here's how you can help:

Get a lawn sign. Don't have a lawn? How about a smaller window sign? You can also put a "Dump RG&E" bumper sticker on your vehicle. Email the campaign at [email protected] .





Are you on any social media platforms? Dave's campaign is on Facebook, Twitter, BlueSky, Instagram, YouTube, and Tik Tok. The handle is the same for all: @daveforchange. Like, share, and comment on the videos and other posts. Simply posting an emoji for a comment helps.





The campaign hasn't been focused on fundraising much, but it's getting to the point where the one activity that needs to be done that costs money is coming up and you can help fund it. We're going to be sending out letters to targeted voters who live in apartments whose doors the campaign cannot get to. To help fund this effort, go to https://www.daveforchange.org/donate. Every dollar helps!





Replacing RG&E, housing as a human right, and universal child care - Dave is fighting for these and more. Tell your friends and family who live in the City of Rochester about this historic campaign. Encourage them to go to the polls on November 4th and vote for Dave Sutliff-Atias for City Council on the Green Party line.

We need more folks to run for local office as Greens next year and down the road.

We run to win, but even "unsuccessful" campaigns affect issues that are discussed and chip away at the bought and paid for 2-party system. Interested? Let us know at [email protected] and we can talk about how together we can create systemic change in Rochester, Monroe County, and beyond.

