Action Alert - Testimony needed this week for campaign finance reform

Campaign Finance Reform - PROGRESS but we need your input now!

CORVALLIS, OR – YES! House bill 3343 is getting a lot of traction - it is getting a hearing March 30, 1:00pm - we need to send testimony before the hearing and up to 24 hours after.

HB 3343 is getting a lot of attention but it is an uphill battle: moneyed interests, including unions (yes, they are being a bit shortsighted) want to keep the money flowing to influence elections and legislation.

WE NEED YOU to provide testimony IN SUPPORT of the Salinas HB 3343.

There is a competing bill by Rayfield HB 2680 having a testimony that same day. The Rayfield bill has too many loopholes. We do NOT support this bill as written.

To provide testimony (you can do so right away, before the hearing)

Click on this link to go Oregon Legislative page Select the date (March 30, 1pm) Select HB 3343 - you can submit in writing or sign up for live testimony

TALKING POINTS as well as tables comparing both bills can be found in the testimony we submitted outlining the problems of the competing bill. It includes links to charts comparing both bills.

This is YOUR fight - amplify the voice of the 78% who voted in favor of Measure 107 in 2020. We do NOT want shoddy bills with loopholes

The Salinas HB 3343 provides blanket limits, covering both receipts and disbursement of money. It sort of screws third parties a bit, but the amounts are fair and allow for effective campaigning, while putting a lid on payola elections.

Furthermore, the bill also provides for effective disclosures on individual expenses and enforcement.

Please Share this information on your social media accounts, emails and networking groups.

If you have a relationship with your representative or senator other than those already sponsoring HB 3343 and SB 336 - PLEASE CONTACT [email protected]. The Honest Elections is continuing to schedule individual meetings to continue pressing for support from BOTH Republicans and Democrats.

In Addition: HB 2921 calling for public financing of campaigns, has ben referred to the Committee on Rules. Please contact your elected representatives, especially if they are on that committee. Here is a link to that bill

Please become a member of the League of Women Voters. They provide EXCEPTIONAL recaps of bills every week. We would like volunteers to take on specific sectors such as housing, environment etc. to keep us posted so we can be proactive

We recently provided testimony against SB 360 which seeks to exempt small nuclear power plants from provisions passed by voters in Oregon, requiring voter approval for such projects and a viable permanent geological repository for nuclear waste.

Contact us if you want to be part of a legislative alert team through the webpage and attend the April volunteer onboarding meeting or any of the upcoming meetings at pacificgreens.org/events.

School Board Races - SUPPORTING BIPOC ALLIES

If you are a green and filed for a school board race, please let us know so we can help your campaign. Otherwise Let's SHOW UP for BIPOC communities and help elect one of the three amazing candidates highlighted on our campaigns page. Contact the campaign of one of them and help out

Karen Perez da Silva, running for Beaverton school board, Maria Cecilia Hinojos Pressey (PCUN) running for Keizer school board Jaylyn Suppah (MRG foundation, Warm Springs) running for Jefferson School Board Seat 3 (509j)

Please let them know you are contacting them because you learned about the race from the Green Party - and you want to help as a green.

Be Seen Being Green! Let's SHOW UP.

Volunteer on-boarding meetings on the 3rd Saturday of the month

We are having more volunteers contact us than we can call; please join us the 3rd Saturday of the month for a Volunteer On-Boarding meeting (link can be found at pacificgreens.org/events or on facebook; 3rd Sat of the month, 11am)

You can also join us at any of the other meetings. We make it a point to integrate new volunteers.

Spring Convention

On the agenda will be quite a few issues pertaining to communications, platform proposals, team building and strategic planning.

Register through the events page.

Campaign Skills Share, Roundtable on The Future of Social Media - Postponed till May 23rd

Confirmed guest speaker: Cheri Honkala, Director And Co-Founder Of The Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign

Focus on Media and Fundraising

