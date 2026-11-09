Thank You to All Who Helped with Campaign. Stay Tuned

I want to thank everyone who helped with the campaign. Final numbers aren’t in, but we’re on track to be the most successful independent run in Maryland’s 4th congressional district in over 100 years, moving close to 5 percent.

I want to thank the folks who canvased door to door, at Metro stops, the musicians, the tech workers, folks who did video clips, put up yard signs, the organizers, the folks who took care of finances and folks who actually donated funds.

For about $50K in three months we made an impact in this critical district despite the obstacles, the lack of media, the big tech suppression, the games that groups who claim to be fighting for peace play.

More people need to understand the importance of pushing outside of the duopoly. Backing Dems and Reps who are part of the imperial project is obviously wrong. But backing Dems and Rep who will fold into it might produce shot-term euphoria, but doesn’t change the actual policies that are killing innocents. Nor is just washing your hands of the electoral system altogether a meaningful stance.

I’m wanting to keep broadening the work I’m involved with, locally and globally. I’ve got projects I want to juice up to build on this momentum and I’ll be posting about them at husseini.substack.com – I hope folks will connect there more and more.

Sam Husseini