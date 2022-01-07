The Green Movement is Growing

Support Independent Politics

PITTSBORO, NC – The North Carolina Green Party (NCGP) would like to thank you for your support in 2021. Whether you are a dues paid member, donor, volunteer or past registered Green voter we acknowledge that the movement for independent GREEN politics, that fights for people and planet against greed and corruption, cannot succeed without your support. Only together can we make a difference.

Not a supporter yet? Do you wonder - why Green? In Green politics, the word "Green" means more than just the environment: Green means "ecology"— examining current systems and then doing what's necessary and what’s right to foster healthy ones, whether it’s transforming the organization of our society towards a democratic and worker-run economy, ensuring a safe and clean environment, fighting for social and racial justice, or ending imperialistic US foreign policy.

Greens fight for Medicare for All, an end to endless wars, legalization of cannabis, community owned and operated utilities as well as police, a Green New Deal that will transform our society and save our environment and much more. We invite you to learn more at www.ncgreenparty.org where you can access news about our activism, how to become a member, our bylaws and platform.

Currently the #1 way you can support Green politics in North Carolina is to collect petition signatures to get the NCGP back on the ballot so we can run Green candidates and regain our Green Party voter registration. Even if you get just your family and friends to sign the petition, it will be a big help. Learn more and download the materials at our Petitioning Page. Please also consider making a donation to our ballot access drive.

We're offering stipends to volunteers who collect at least 100 signatures. Your donation will help us offer these stipends. Please email NCGP secretary Michael Trudeau at [email protected] if you're interested in earning a stipend. When you sign up at our Petitioning Page, we recommend that you follow the prompts to join our Slack group, where you'll meet other petitioners and NCGP officers and learn about petitioning events. We try to pair an experienced petitioner with newcomers. This Slack group is for all ballot access volunteers.

Have you already collected signatures that you wish to send to us? FANTASTIC!

Please mail them to:

NCGP Petition Drive PO Box 6022

Cary, NC 27519

Thanks so much for your continued support in 2022!

NCGP Merchandise & Bookstore Is Open

Another way to contribute to the NCGP is to donate and receive a T-shirt, baseball cap, or ebook at our new Merchandise & Bookstore. Your donation covers the cost of merch plus tax and shipping, with a few dollars left over for the NCGP.

