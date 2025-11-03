The New Green Majority

November marks the midpoint to the midterms. That’s right, we are halfway to Election Day- and the Green Congressional Campaign Committee has laid the groundwork for a very successful election season for Green candidates in 2026.

Green Congressional Candidates are announcing their campaigns from the Pacific coast to DC, and with your help we can get some of them elected. The failure of the legacy parties is evident to anyone who looks, and the promise of the Green Party has never been brighter.

With the winter holidays not far off, the GCCC has decided to do just one more Candidate Spotlight in 2025— our seventh — on December 11, at 8PM Eastern time. Our host will be none other than Green Party Presidential candidate in 2016 and 2024, Jill Stein. Jill will be talking about the platform positions that unite our slate.

And we will hear from the candidates themselves about how people in their communities are affected by current government actions, what the movements they are a part of are doing now, and how electing just a few Greens could alter federal policies in ways that would truly improve people’s lives.

As we head into the season of giving, please consider making a substantial donation to the Green Congressional Campaign Committee. As interest in the coming election grows, so will the need for us to provide support to all our candidates- those just starting out and those engaged in closely contested races. Our ability to support successful campaigns relies on you, our donors.

Thank you so much for your interest and your support.