The Poll Results Are In

The results are in, and they are undeniable.

We just completed our new poll, and the message is crystal clear: people are tired of the status quo and overwhelmingly support the bold, progressive solutions the Green Party has championed for years.

This isn't just wishful thinking—it's backed by data. When asked which party they trust most to protect the working class, a staggering 72.9% chose the Green Party of Colorado.

How did the establishment parties do?

Democrats: 9.4%

Republicans & Libertarians: 2% or less.

This is a political earthquake. It proves that our message is not only resonating, it's what a growing number of Coloradans are desperate to hear.



While the two major parties fail to address the crises of climate change, housing affordability, and economic inequality, the people are looking for a political home that puts people and planet first.

The poll revealed overwhelming demand for our core policies:

Raise the Minimum Wage: An incredible 90.9% of respondents want lawmakers to raise the minimum wage - to a living wage - in the expected special session this august, with the most popular proposal being $25.00 per hour.

Repeal TABOR: Two-thirds (65.7%) support a constitutional amendment to repeal the destructive Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) to protect funding for our schools, healthcare, and public services.

Declare a Climate Emergency: 60.6% approve of Governor Polis declaring a State of Emergency to address the growing threat of climate change.

At the same time, voters showed deep dissatisfaction with the current leadership: 81% disapprove of Republican lawmakers, and nearly 60% disapprove of Democratic Governor Jared Polis.

The takeaway is simple: Coloradans are with us. They share our priorities of housing for all, climate action, and a true living wage.

But a poll is just a snapshot in time. To turn these powerful numbers into real political power—to run candidates, to organize on the ground, and to hold the establishment accountable—we need your help.

The Democratic and Republican parties have corporate donors and super PACs. We have you. Your support is what allows us to gather this data, get our message out, and build the grassroots movement that will transform Colorado.



Can you chip in $25 today to help us build on this incredible momentum and fight for the future Colorado deserves?



This poll proves that our ideas aren't "fringe"—they are common sense—that puts the working class first.

In solidarity,

Patrick Dillon

Co-chair, Green Party of Colorado

P.S. The political establishment counts on us staying quiet. This poll is a megaphone. Help us turn up the volume by forwarding this email to 3 friends and making a contribution of any amount today!