The Two-Party System Is Broken

Here's What We Can Do

The Illusion of Choice in American Politics

For decades, American voters have been told they have a choice. But in reality, that "choice" is almost always between two political parties that increasingly resemble each other in dysfunction and detachment. The Democratic and Republican parties dominate our political landscape not because they best represent the people’s will—but because they have built a system that actively prevents alternatives from gaining ground.

How the Two-Party Duopoly Blocks Real Democracy

1. Ballot Access Restrictions

In state after state, third-party candidates must meet extreme requirements just to appear on the ballot. From collecting tens of thousands of signatures to navigating costly legal battles, these barriers are designed to keep competition out. In Wisconsin, this process is particularly burdensome, disproportionately impacting independent voices like Pete Karas.

2. Debate Exclusion

Nationally and locally, debates are controlled by institutions that prioritize the two major parties. Viable independent candidates are routinely excluded, preventing voters from hearing alternative solutions. When only two voices are heard, critical issues go unchallenged and innovation is stifled.

3. Corporate Influence and Party Machines

Both major parties rely on massive donations from corporate PACs, lobbyists, and special interest groups. This financial dependency ensures that candidates prioritize donors over constituents. Independent candidates like Pete refuse corporate PAC money, ensuring their loyalty is to people, not profits.

4. Media Bias and Rigged Narratives

Mainstream media often frames elections as binary contests. Coverage favors candidates from the two dominant parties, while independents struggle to gain visibility. This perpetuates the idea that third-party votes are "wasted," further entrenching the duopoly.

Why It Matters for Wisconsin Voters

Wisconsin has a proud history of political independence and reform. Yet voters are repeatedly forced to choose between "lesser evils," with no real alternative on the ballot. Pete Karas is changing that.

Meet Pete Karas: A Real Choice for Secretary of State

Pete is not a politician propped up by party machines. He's a longtime Wisconsin resident and public servant who believes in people-powered change. He’s running for Secretary of State to restore trust, increase transparency, and defend democracy—starting by breaking the two-party grip on power.

What Pete Stands For

Transparent Government: Making public records truly accessible and fighting for open processes.

Voter Empowerment: Expanding ballot access, supporting fair redistricting, and protecting voter rights.

Independent Leadership: No corporate PAC money. No party bosses. Just people-powered politics.

What You Can Do to Break the Duopoly

1. Vote Independent

Refuse to accept the false choice between two broken parties. Supporting candidates like Pete is a vote for real representation.

2. Donate to the Movement

Unlike establishment candidates, Pete’s campaign runs on grassroots support. Every dollar helps put his message in front of Wisconsin voters. Donate now

3. Volunteer Your Voice

Whether it’s sharing a graphic, joining our Reply Army, or hanging flyers in your town, there are dozens of low-effort ways to get involved. Sign up to volunteer

4. Challenge the Narrative

When someone says a third-party vote is wasted, push back. Share the facts. Show them how the system is rigged and how movements like Pete’s are fighting to unrig it.

5. Spread the Word

Every conversation matters. Talk to your friends, post on social media, or write a letter to the editor. Use hashtags like #BreakTheDuopoly and #PeteforWISOS to amplify the cause.

This Isn’t Just a Campaign—It’s a Movement

Political change doesn’t start in back rooms or national party conventions. It starts with regular people deciding they’ve had enough. Pete Karas is offering a new path—one that puts Wisconsin voters first. By rejecting the two-party monopoly, we can build a more inclusive, accountable, and democratic future.

Join us. Stand with Pete. Help break the two-party system.