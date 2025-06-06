There'll Be a Green on the Ballot in Rochester

We were waiting for the time period for challenging Dave's petitions to end before announcing that he recently submitted 1755 signatures to get on the ballot for the election in November. No one challenged his petitions so Dave Sutliff-Atias will be on the ballot for Rochester City Council come November! Congratulations!

Now the REAL work begins.

In fact, his campaign is already off and running and is aski ng for your help this upcoming weekend. Saturday, June 7th is the Annual Square Fair in Aberdeen Square Park in the 19th Ward. Dave will be tabling there the entire day and could use some support. All you really have to do is hang outat a community fair for a while.

He needs some help setting up at 9am and then anyone else who wants to help out can come at whatever time they can. The fair runs until 4:30pm. Interested? E-mail Dave at [email protected] or give him a call/text at (585) 348-8240.

The Green Party's Annual National Meeting will be a virtual event this year and is taking place July 31 - August 3.

This year’s theme is Go Green! with the focus on party-building. The events include workshops, Friday night panel on Immigration, Saturday night fundraiser, and the "State of the Party" on Sunday afternoon.

Workshops will focus on party-building through these topics (and more):

Using Ballot Access Drives to Build Your State Party





Why Greens Should Run for Congress





Media Basics for Candidates and State Parties





Pursuing Social Justice Through Building Alliances and Collaboration





Party Building with Monetary Reform





What It Means to Be Green & Growing the Green Movement





The Environmental Impacts of Regenerative Agriculture - Tools for Candidates

You won't want to miss Miko Peled, our Saturday afternoon keynote speaker.

For more information and to register, head over to https://www.gp.org/anm

Come to the Annual Meeting and find out how YOU can run for office as a Green!

