Have you ever thought about running for office? With 2023 Spring elections coming up, now is a great time to think about running for office with the Wisconsin Green Party to help build the movement for people, planet and peace over profit.

If you'd consider running for office, let us know and we'll get in touch to discuss the possibilities!

The need has never been greater for real solutions to the urgent problems in our communities and our world, many of which are boiling over into full-blown crises.

Even if you haven’t thought about running before, consider the following: more and more people are ready for a grassroots uprising against the political establishment. For years, national polls have shown that roughly 60% of Americans - and over 70% of millennials - agree that the establishment parties are failing us, and that we need a new major party.

There’s never been a better time for people of integrity to join together and build the new major party our country so desperately needs. The Green Party can seize this moment to bring about the transformation we need at every level: in our local, state, and federal governments, our economy, our society, and our relationship with the Earth we depend on.

At the local level, Greens in Wisconsin have won over 50% of the races they’ve entered. Running more candidates at all levels will not only make a difference in our communities, it will also help build the critical mass we need to win higher office and turn our values of peace, justice, democracy and ecology into reality.

It will also strengthen the growing movement to fix our broken electoral system with reforms like ranked choice voting, proportional representation, and publicly financed elections.

A shocking number of elections go uncontested, which means even more opportunities for concerned citizens to make an impact.

If you’re willing to consider running for office to build the movement for people, planet, and peace, the Wisconsin Greens want to talk with you!

Let us know you're considering a run for office and we’ll get in touch about the next steps.

Petitioning for local non-partisan office for 2023 Spring elections is currently underway, and papers are due January 3, 2023. Wisconsin Greens will begin deciding on endorsements after candidates have filed.

Building a bridge to a better world begins with people like you!

Peace and Solidarity,

Dave Schwab

Co-Chair, WI Green Party

Wisconsin Green Party

http://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/



P.S. Check out this recent letter to the editor about the Green Party's plan to revitalize our democracy in the Cap Times!

P.P.S. The Green Party is a people-powered party that refuses to take money from corporations, lobbyists or super PACs. We rely entirely on people like you for support. Please consider making a contribution to support our work - thank you!