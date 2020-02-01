Greens, it's time to elect our officers

ROCHESTER, NY – February has arrived and this month we're going to be doing things a little different. Instead of a monthly meeting of the Green Party of Monroe County that focuses on a specific topic, we're encouraging all Greens to attend an event being put on by a number of non-partisan groups.

Take It Down Planning Committee, Faith Community Alliance, and the Movement for Anti-racist Ministry and Action Coalition have invited newly elected County Executive Adam Bello and other local representatives to engage in a discussion on systemic racism in our community. It is guaranteed to be an informative afternoon. It's free and open to the public. Please join us!

Central Church of Christ

101 South Plymouth Avenue, Rochester, NY 14608

Saturday, February 8th, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The Green Party of Monroe County is run by volunteers who are elected into officer positions each year. Two Co-Chairs, a Treasurer and Secretary are up for election this month and let's be honest, the same people have been in these positions for a long time. Our party needs new people in these positions. We also need new people voting to fill these positions. Please come to the next Green Party of Monroe County Steering Committee.

The Flying Squirrel Community Space

285 Clarissa Street, Rochester, NY 14608

Monday, February 24th from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Think the Greens should be doing more? Get involved and help make it happen.

If you have any questions about the Green Party or becoming a local party officer in particular, call or text Dave Sutliff-Atias at 585-315-7687.Green Party of NY logo

If you become a sustaining member of the Green Party of New York, you not only help the state party, but the Green Party of Monroe County as well. Half of all the donations GPNY gets from Sustaining Monroe County Greens goes back to the County Party! That's right. You help Greens around the state run for office as well as right in your own back yard. Click here to become a sustaining member of the Green Party of New York State.

Green Party of Monroe County

http://www.greenrochester.org/