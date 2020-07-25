Today is the last day to sign the petition to get us on the ballot

Washington Green Party supporters and organizers ...

Reminder: TODAY Saturday JULY 25TH is the final day to sign our nominating petition to get Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker on the ballot!

IF YOU NEED A COPY OF THE PETITION TO SIGN

Download & print the petition here:

https://greenpartywashington.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/GreenParty_NominatingPetition_2020_v2.pdf

If you have already signed the petition and sent it to us, THANK YOU! If you have collected signatures and sent them in, THANK YOU!!

If you can sign the petition or gather more signatures today, please do -- we need just a couple hundred more signatures to qualify for the ballot.

We can do this with your help!

Please mail your signed petition forms by Monday July 27th to:

Green Party of Washington, PO Box 70493, Seattle, WA 98127

BEST PRACTICES FOR COLLECTING SIGNATURES:

* Wear a quality mask.

* Have sanitizer on hand & sanitize your clipboard and pen after each use.

* Try to maintain social distancing.

* Be positive and maybe start with, “Would you like to see more options on the ballot?”

RESOURCES

Here’s a brochure about the Green Party:

https://greenpartywashington.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/trifold-gp-brochure.pdf

Here’s a printable copy of the Hawkins/Walker platform:

https://greenpartywashington.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Hawkins-Walker_Campaign_Platform.pdf

Any questions?

ALL the answers are posted here

We can do this! Let’s get Howie and Angela on the ballot!

In solidarity,

Green Party of Washington State

https://greenpartywashington.org/