Today's Election Day!

Finally! If you didn't participate in early voting, today's the day to have your voice heard! The polls are open today from 6am to 9pm. Not sure where to go? You can find out at https://www.monroecounty.gov/elections-voter.

And when you go, make sure you're including Dave Sutliff-Atias among those you vote for when you make your choice for Rochester City Council.

Dave has been the leading advocate for replacing RG&E with a Public Utility. His campaign has been advancing the concept of housing as a human right. And he's introduced the idea of free universal child care in the City of Rochester.

Not only has Dave's campaign increased the visibility of the Green Party locally, but his campaign has gotten national attention. He's been included in two Green Party of the United States' mass emails, been on the Illinois Green Party's weekly livestream, and had numerous discussions online with Jordan Conley of Across the Spectrum. (And his students are having fun commenting on his TikTok posts.)

Let's keep this momentum going! Make sure you get out today and vote for the only Green on the ballot in the City of Rochester!

Dave Sutliff-Atias for Rochester City Council!

See you at the polls!

Green Party of Monroe County

www.greenrochester.org

www.daveforchange.org/

