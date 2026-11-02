Tuesday, November 3: Vote Green in Wisconsin

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, and Wisconsin voters have choices beyond Democrats and Republicans.

The Wisconsin Green Party has four candidates on the ballot this year, along with an endorsed write-in candidate for governor. We hope you'll vote for them.

Pete served three terms on the Racine Common Council and has spent this campaign talking about what the Secretary of State actually does. He wants to modernize the state's records, protect the Common School Fund that pays for public school library materials, and make the office independent of partisan politics.

Pete also knows firsthand how difficult the two major parties have made it for other candidates to get on the ballot. His nomination papers were challenged, but his campaign fought back and kept him on the ballot.

He's running because Wisconsin deserves a Secretary of State who answers to the public, not a political party.

Matthew grew up in Green Bay and runs his own tax and investment firm. He's an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights and an end to American military aid and weapons for the war in Gaza.

He's also running to take on corporate power, end corporate welfare, and give working people a voice in Washington.

The Wisconsin Green Party is proud to stand with Matthew.

After 40 years in higher education, Rob is running to put the environment, public education, and his community's needs ahead of special interests.

His district includes Milwaukee's north side, Shorewood, and Glendale. The incumbent has no Republican opponent, making Rob the only alternative on the ballot.

David was born in Appleton, grew up in Kaukauna, and lives in Little Chute with his wife and daughter.

Frustrated with the state of politics, he helped organize the Northeast Wisconsin chapter of the Green Party. He's also a longtime Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor who was named Big Brother of the Year for North Central Wisconsin in 2023.

David believes we can disagree about politics without treating each other as enemies. We could use more of that in Madison.

Carlos Dixon — Write-in for Governo r

Carlos joined us at the Break the Duopoly rally in Milwaukee this summer, and we're proud to support his write-in campaign for governor.

His name won't appear on your ballot. To vote for Carlos, write Carlos Dixon in the write-in space for governor and fill in the oval.

Why your Green vote matters

The two major parties have spent decades telling voters that supporting anyone else is wasting a vote.

We disagree.

Voting Green supports candidates who don't take orders from the Democratic or Republican establishment. And every vote for our statewide candidate helps determine our party's ballot access in future elections.

We won't build a political alternative by waiting for the two major parties to give us permission.

Before Tuesday:

Check your registration and find your polling place at MyVote.wi.gov. Share this email with someone who's tired of the same two parties.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Thank you for supporting the Wisconsin Green Party and our candidates.

Wisconsin Green Party

Paid for by the Wisconsin Green Party.

WI Green Party

https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/