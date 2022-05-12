Video now available: Ukraine, Fossil Fuels and Unanswered Questions

What does the Ukraine War tell us about the challenges of humanity’s urgent need to reduce fossil fuel usage? How does the war reflect colonialism and racism? How well is President Zelensky coping with opposition political parties and the Azov Battalion?

Watch this discussion of Ukraine’s history, Joe Biden’s role in that history, the 2014 coup, the risk of nuclear weapons use and NATO's actions, as well as how the media affects our perceptions of the war. What is the key for bringing peace to Ukraine?

Hear from:

Stan Cox (The Land Institute)

Barbara Chicherio (No Spray Coalition, Green Party of St. Louis)

Bob Suberi (Green Party of St. Louis, Veterans for Peace)

Kim Scipes (Veterans for Peace, Green Social Thought)

Cris Mann (Missouri Green Party, Green Party Peace Action Committee)

Haig Hovaness, (Green Party of New York, Green Party Peace Action Committee)

Zaki Baruti (Universal African Peoples Organization, Black Is Back)

Madelyn Hoffman (Green Party Peace Action Committee, Green Party of New Jersey)

Don Fitz (Green Party of Missouri, Green Social Thought)

Ajamu Baraka (Black Alliance for Peace, 2016 Green Party candidate for Vice-President)

Photo: Pavel Dorogoy / Meduza

At six o’clock in the morning in Kharkiv, the hermetic gates open and people begin to leave the subway stations. Some head home, while others go to work. Most of them return by evening — people are afraid to stay in their home at night.





