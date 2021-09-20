Updates from Oregon

CORVALLIS, OR – Next Saturday, and on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month - the Communications Committee of the Pacific Green Party of Oregon will be meeting.

We are looking for people with creative skills (graphic art to prepare the materials for next year campaigns, writers) as well as people who want to help update the database and do phone calling

Campaign Finance Reform

The campaign is in the final stages of preparing to launch the ballot measure drive. Again, looking to identify creatives and volunteers to collect 10 signatures from family and friends - due to COVID we need more folk involved at the local level

The Oregon People's Rebate is currently collecting signatures .please visit opr2022.org to sign on.

Redistricting

Important initiatives currently underway: Redistricting - review proposed plans through the League of Women Voters site.

Multnomah Charter review and Portland Charter Review are currently reviewing their charters.

We would like a couple of volunteers to represent us with police accountability coalition in Portland

State Party News

Campaign Skills Share scheduled for February 19, 2022; with a roundtable on surveillance and propaganda. Visit our site for the tentative agenda.

Convention in December 5, 2022 to focus on bylaw proposals and campaigns for 2022.

Other announcements

If your local chapter has announcements or events, please send those to [email protected]. We are aiming to send an email blast on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. Deadline for submission (with brief final text and associated image) is Tuesday evening before the blast.

If you contacted us through the website

We are having more people contact us than we can reply. Please join us for the volunteer onboarding meetings on the 3rd Saturday of the month, at 11:00 a.m.

Communications committee

http://www.pacificgreens.org/