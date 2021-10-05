URGENT: MEET US at these Events

Support Our Petition Drive

CARY, NC – North Carolina Greens (NCGP) are very busy on the beat gathering petition signatures, recruiting prospective candidates and organizing in our communities! We have petitioned at venues like the African American Cultural Festival. We need your help to get the NC Green Party back on the ballot!



This week, NCGP members are at a table at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem through Sunday Oct 10. If you are in the Triad Area please come by and visit our booth in the Annex Building or call/text 336-577-1421 to volunteer.

We will also be at the Shakori Grassroots Festival in Siler City Thursday-Sunday, Oct 7-10 and tabling foot traffic going to the State Fair in Raleigh beginning Oct 14.

At our current rate, we will need to collect around 2500 signatures a month to comfortably get on the ballot by next April 2022. Please donate TODAY to help us to collect funds to get on the ballot.

If we raise $15,000 we could definitely easily get back on the ballot and pay reasonable rates to petitioners who need funds for their time and efforts during this pandemic.

PETITIONS AND VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you can only submit a few petitions, please do so now, however if we have just 100 volunteers willing to put in an hour or two a week and collect JUST FIVE SIGNATURES A WEEK every week (outside of holidays), at a downtown venue, at a campus/university, or at other venues with several people walking by, we will definitely reach our goal!

Please download a petition here. Print one-sided only (state rules not ours, sorry) and submit signed petitions ASAP to:



NCGP Petition Drive

PO Box 6022

Cary, NC 27519

For more information, including a sample petitioning script, please visit our petitioning page here.

Warm Regards and Solidarity!

Tony Ndege and Jacob Samuels,

Co-Chair, NC Green Party

Co-Chair Charlotte Area Greens

NC Green Party

http://www.ncgreenparty.org/