US / NATO Aggression at the Russian Border

A conversation between US, Russian and Ukrainian Peace activists

Corporate media in the US has been warning about a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This, Russia denies. But this propaganda has been used by the Biden Administration to whip up sentiment for war. Billions of dollars of US arms have been sent to Ukraine, Ukraine has massed an estimated 145,000 troops on the Russian border with US “advisors” supporting their effort.

For years the US and its Western allies have moved NATO into Eastern European and former Soviet States in violation of agreements made with Russia. They have installed missiles at the Russian border and conducted “war games” at the Russian border. Today’s threat is a threat against a major nuclear power that puts the entire world in danger. Watch this important webinar with voices for peace from Russia, Ukraine and the US.

Speakers included:

Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace, 2016 Green Party Vice-Presidential Nominee

Larissa Shessler, Chair, Union of Political Emigrants & Political prisoners of Ukraine

Bruce Gagnon, Coordinator, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Maine Independent Green Party

Joe Lombardo, Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), Green Party of New York

Vladimir Kozin, Correspondent member, Russian Academy of Military Science

Leonid Ilderkin, Coordinating Council of the Union of Political Emigrants & Political Prisoners of Ukraine.