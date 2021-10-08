Volunteer with the Green Party

SEATTLE – The Green Party of Washington State (GPWA) is governed by our principles and values, and unlike the corporate political parties, we do not accept — and are not influenced by — corporate cash. Our platform is based on our values of peace, sustainability, grassroots democracy, and justice for all. We aim to broaden the scope of political discourse and reshape the political process.

We are currently forming teams for each of the volunteer options in our recently updated Volunteer Form. We want to make good use of your skills, knowledge, interests, and time to support the Green Party at state and local levels.

Your efforts make a direct impact on the growth and success of our party, and we look forward to working with you!

Please complete or update our revised Volunteer Form available at https://www.gp-wa.org/volunteer – and send us additional suggestions about other volunteer options.

Jody Grage, Volunteer Coordinator

Green Party of Washington State

greenpartywashington.org

