URGENT: Volunteers Needed at the Polls, Also Contactless Flyer Hanging

While the most important aspect of building the North Carolina Green Party today is making connections, providing education, organizing in movements and building our base statewide, we acknowledge that electorally, the biggest impact is outreach and having as many campaign volunteers at the polls as possible.



Please sign up for as many shifts as you can to support our 2020 nominees for President and Vice-President, Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker and we will get flyers to you! It is important that you sign-up ASAP so that we have time to get materials to you.

Hawkins/Walker winning two percent at the polls in NC, the NC Green Party automatically retains its ballot line for 4 more years to run Green candidates. Otherwise we may lose ballot access for several months or longer, and we will be required to collect tens of thousands of petition signatures to get it back!

If you are concerned about petitioning at the polls due to Covid-19 please also consider contactless door hanger/porch flyering. We have already reached thousands of households across the state this way.



If you cannot volunteer please consider making a donation here: https://www.ncgreenparty.org/h20fundraiser

and/or becoming an official member of NC Green Party here: https://www.ncgreenparty.org/2020_membership_drive



If your time is limited then BY FAR the most important days to volunteer are during early voting from now through October 31 and on Election Day, November 3rd.

We need volunteers at early voting locations and election day precincts! You DO NOT have to be registered in a district to help flyer at the polls!



On week days-early morning, lunch hour times (11-2pm) and 4-7:30 pm are the best times to volunteer!



Click here for a list of Early Voting and Election Day precincts in your district: www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person



Thank you for volunteering! See you at the polls!

Kind regards and Solidarity,

NC Green Party

http://www.ncgreenparty.org/