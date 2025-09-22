Vote for Alex Noyle for Auditor of East Norriton, Montgomery County
As a candidate for auditor of East Norriton, Montgomery County, I believe East Norriton deserves better than a corrupt two party system. Two years ago, 1,092 voters put their trust in us to build towards that goal. We didn’t win then, but we built enough strength to make this year’s three-way race winnable with a plurality. We met hundreds of voters who were excited about the alternative that we are offering, and the path from 30% to victory is a path we know we can walk if we work together.
September 21, 2025
Our message is simple: the parties in power should not be their own watchdogs. Residents across the political spectrum agree with us that independent oversight of local taxes is common sense. You may not share all our policy views; for an Auditor, you don’t have to. What matters is accountability. Alex accepts no corporate, lobbyist, or super PAC money, and he has no ties to the powers that be. We are the only campaign in the township that can deliver an independent audit for East Norriton taxpayers.
We are seeking endorsements from ideologically aligned minor parties and independents, including “parties of one.” Whether it’s a first time volunteering or a seasoned grassroots activist, voters are invited to join us on https://meet.jit.si/Alex4Auditor at our campaign meetings every Tuesday at 8:00 pm. There they will meet like-minded people who are standing up for government accountability, a healthier planet, and a true alternative to the false choice offered by the duopoly.
To win, we need to staff all eight polling places so voters encounter our campaign as they arrive to vote. Other than door-to-door canvassing, this is our most effective tactic. Where we’ve had a volunteer on site, we’ve reached up to 40% in those districts. If we can pull that off consistently, we can win this election. If voters are near the area or able to travel, they may sign up to volunteer at the polls on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at https://alex4auditor.com/ Those who can’t volunteer are asked to donate via our website or by check to “Norriton for Noyle”.
Let's win this election and make East Norriton a Greener, fairer, more transparent place.
Alex Noyle
