Vote in the Green Presidential Primary by Tuesday!

MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Green Party 2020 Spring membership vote, including our Presidential nomination, is open from now until Tuesday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m.

There are 3 things on the ballot: the Green Party Presidential nomination vote, election of WIGP delegates to the Green Party US Presidential Nominating Convention, and a proposed amendment to the WIGP bylaws to lower the party's voting threshold from two-thirds to 60%.

All dues-paying WIGP members in good standing are eligible to vote. To join or renew your membership, go here.

To guarantee that you receive a ballot before voting closes, your membership must be current by Tuesday April 21 at 8:00 p.m. Central time.

See our website for more information about what's on the ballot and how to vote.

Thank you for participating in grassroots democracy and helping build the party for people, planet, and peace over profit!

Peace,

Dave Schwab

Co-chair, WI Green Party

P.S. – The Green Party is a people-powered party that refuses to take money from corporations, lobbyists or super PACs. We rely entirely on people like you for support. Please consider making a contribution to support our work – thank you!



Wisconsin Green Party

http://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/