It’s time for the pro-forced-birth delegates to be forced out of the legislature

The West Virginia House of Delegates has just passed a strict and draconian ban on abortion. Now is not the time to elect the same old anti-abortion delegates, including Delegate Zukoff. In a recent interview with Hoppy Kercheval, Delegate Zukoff stated: “I’m pro-life because I believe that God made me before I was in my mother’s womb and that, you know, life begins at conception. That’s my true belief.”

We cannot allow a forced-birth Democrat to be re-elected.

As the only pro-abortion candidate in this race, I’m asking you today to donate — but not to me. I ask that you donate to organizations which are fighting tirelessly to protect the reproductive healthcare and bodily autonomy of all West Virginians. Here are some suggestions:

Holler Health Justice: https://www.hollerhealthjustice.org/

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia: https://www.womenshealthwv.org/

This fight isn’t over. Electing pro-abortion delegates is more important now than it has ever been. If you’d like to help in that mission, you can sign up here: https://parsonsforwv.wixsite.com/parsons-for-wv



In solidarity,

Dylan Parsons

Vice Chair, Mountain Party

Candidate, House of Delegates 7