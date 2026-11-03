Vote today -- and join the Green Party of Texas tonight and Thursday
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Election Day is finally here!
If you haven't voted yet, you have until 7 pm to get in line to cast your ballot. To find your voting location: votetexas.gov
Please remind friends and family to vote for our Green Party of Texas candidates by sharing this page: txgreens.org/2026_nominated_candidates
TONIGHT: The national Green Party is hosting an Election Night livestream starting at 6 pm Central: youtube.com/live/juy1_ZOAyKI
THURSDAY: The Green Party of Texas is hosting a post-election debrief zoom at 6:30 pm, rsvp here: txgreens.org/votegreen
Thanks for your support!
Green Party of Texas
https://www.txgreens.org/
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