VOTE TODAY for Our Green Party Candidates!
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Walid Hakim, South Carolina Governor
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Brian Cooke, Charleston County Council, District 8
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VOTE GREEN PARTY November 3rd!
And consider making a donation to support future Green Party candidates. Your donation supports the efforts of grassroots activists, environmentalists, advocates for social justice, nonviolent resisters and regular citizens who’ve had enough of corporate-dominated politics.
If you prefer to pay by check, you can send your contribution to:
South Carolina Green Party, P.O. Box 5341, Columbia SC 29250
South Carolina Green Party
https://www.scgreenparty.org/
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