VOTE TODAY for Our Green Party Candidates!

Walid Hakim, South Carolina Governor

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Brian Cooke, Charleston County Council, District 8

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VOTE GREEN PARTY November 3rd!

And consider making a donation to support future Green Party candidates. Your donation supports the efforts of grassroots activists, environmentalists, advocates for social justice, nonviolent resisters and regular citizens who’ve had enough of corporate-dominated politics.

If you prefer to pay by check, you can send your contribution to:

South Carolina Green Party, P.O. Box 5341, Columbia SC 29250

South Carolina Green Party

https://www.scgreenparty.org/