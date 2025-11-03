WA Families for Freedom – Decline to Sign!

DECLINE TO SIGN IL26-001 & IL26-638

Tell Signature Gatherers NO to Discrimination and Division!

Brian Heywood, the California hedge fund millionaire behind the slew of bad initiatives in 2024, launched two new Initiatives to the Legislature (IL26-638 and IL26-001).

While these initiatives single out transgender and LGBTQ+ school-aged children in particular, they threaten the safety, privacy, and dignity of all students. Washington voters have rejected similar attacks before, and these measures are another attempt to sow division and distract from the real issues facing students and families.

These initiatives would:

violate student privacy

roll back Washington’s successful inclusive sports policy

restrict access to counselors and mental health support

subject all girls who wish to play with their friends on a school team to invasive and costly physical examinations

expose schools to costly lawsuits and increase stigma and bullying in classrooms across the state

