Roe v Wade being overturned has officially set us back decades of progress. Conservative leadership has just told us that Women do not deserve autonomy. Instead of backing and supporting protections for women in disenfranchised communities we have instead added another obstacle for them to face. Women are abused and impregnated, raped and impregnated, or maybe they simply do not want to have a child and made a mistake.

There are so many variables that can lead to pregnancy. But you know what, none of that even matters! Women should be able to do what they want with their bodies. What they do should be between them and their doctor! That's it. Birth control is on the chopping block now! Gay marriage is on the chopping block now! Wake up! Get out! Vote like your lives depend on it because they do!

Michael Oretade for State Senate District 1

June 25, 2022