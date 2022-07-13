Want Separation of Church & State?

Our Republican Opponent has Taken A Contribution From A Church

According to recent filings, our Republican opponent Charles Sheedy has taken a campaign contribution from a church. Our state and country are both already on a dangerous theocratic track. In the interest of religious freedom, we are calling on Mr. Sheedy to return the contribution and keep religion out of politics

As you already know, our campaign refuses corporate money. If you aren’t a corporation or a church, we would appreciate your $25 contribution to counteract the corporate and and religious money our opponents are taking: https://parsonsforwv.wixsite.com/parsons-for-wv/donate



Thank you so much for your support!



Dylan Parsons

Vice Chair, Mountain Party

Candidate, House of Delegates 7

parsonsforwv.wixsite.com/parsons-for-wv



P.S. You can take a look at Mr. Sheedy’s filing here: https://cfrs.wvsos.gov/CFIS_APIService/ReportsOutput/02/d3cb044a-aa04-4e12-8bfc-bba0e809a427.pdf