Kearni Warren on Chester's Water Authority

Last week I traveled to Harrisburg with CWA workers and rate payers to meet with our elected officials to fight to save our water authority. Once elected, I will continue to fight for what's right for Chester!

Election Day is tomorrow! Will you vote for 4 more years of the same leading to a total of 16 yrs of the same or will you vote for innovation and someone with a track record of fighting for justice and is endorsed by 3 major justice seeking organizations? Chester, the choice is yours.

Kearni Warren

