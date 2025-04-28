Ukraine: Watch the recording of The Prospects for Peace

Presented by the Peace Action Committee on April 22, 2025

As the toll of death and destruction mounts in the Ukraine war, political efforts by the U.S. to secure peace are under way. The webinar panelists will address the many challenges to achieving a negotiated settlement, including historic, military, and political factors. Join us for a thorough discussion of the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

Panelists:

Nicolas J. S. Davies is an independent journalist and a researcher with CODEPINK. He is the co-author, with Medea Benjamin, of War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict , and the author of Blood on Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq . He has written extensively for Huffington Post, Alternet, Consortium News, Common Dreams, Salon, The Progressive, and Foreign Policy in Focus.



Gerry Condon is a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister, a former president and current national board member of Veterans for Peace (VFP), president of the Golden Rule Committee, and a member of the crew that sailed the Golden Rule to Cuba. He represents VFP on the steering committee of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition.



David Mulinix is a GPAX member from Hawaii. He has been actively involved in grassroots community organizing for some 60 years. He walked for Civil Rights as a teenager, protested the Vietnam War, and has been actively involved in just about every peace and justice movement since.



Ryan Swan is a member of GPAX from California. Ryan is a Gerda Henkel Doctoral Scholar in the Special Program for Security, Society, and the State in Bonn, Germany. His doctoral research focuses on the strategic effects of emerging military technologies on deterrence dynamics.



Haig Hovaness is a peace activist in New York with a professional background in information technology. He is the Co-Chair of GPAX. He has written and made presentations on a variety of defense-related technology issues. Haig will be the moderator for this Webinar.



Madelyn Hoffman is an environmentalist and peace activist and the Co-Chair of GPAX. Madelyn served as the director of New Jersey Peace Action from 2000 to 2018 and has been a prominent figure in the Green Party, running as their candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020, and for Governor of New Jersey in 1997 and 2021. She will provide an update on current GPAX activities.



Suggested Reading:

Nicolas Davies recommends the following sources for those seeking more information on the Ukraine war:

Svetlana Savranskaya and Tom Blanton, “NATO Expansion: What Gorbachev Heard,” National Security Archive, December 12, 2017. https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2017-12-12/nato-expansion-what-gorbachev-heard-western-leaders-early



George F. Kennan, "A Fateful Error," New York Times, February 5, 1997.

https://www.nytimes.com/1997/02/05/opinion/a-fateful-error.html



“Opposition to NATO Expansion,” Arms Control Association, June 26, 1997.

https://www.armscontrol.org/act/1997-06/arms-control-today/opposition-nato-expansion



Ambassador William J. Burns, "Nyet Means Nyet: Russia's NATO Enlargement Redlines," Wikileaks, February 1, 2008. https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/08MOSCOW265_a.html