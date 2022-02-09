Protecting Waters of the Earth

Black and Green Wednesday Event

Sponsored by the Green Party of St. Louis and the Universal African Peoples Organization

Many manufacturing and agricultural practices, especially animal confinement, degrade water quality. Colonialism intensifies disputes over withdrawal of water from the Blue Nile. Hydro-power from dams intensifies climate change, compromises habitat, and poisons animal and human life.

Over-fishing by rich nations in the territorial waters of poor nations can threaten species survival and increases impoverishment. Deep sea mining promises to cause ecosystem degradation and risk disturbing the world’s largest carbon sink. Yet, water conflicts can evaporate if humanity reduces extraction and shares resources to ensure all a good quality of life.

Panelists:

Silvia Secchi, Water Quality and Agricultural Production

Luwezi Kinshasa, Colonialism and Water Disputes in Africa

Don Fitz, Dams, Climate Change, Habitat Loss and Poisoning

David Josue, Over-fishing by Rich Nations in Waters of Poor Nations

Natalie Lowrey, Dangers of Deep Sea Mining Jason Donofrio

Jason Donofrio, moderator