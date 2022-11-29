We did it! Sharyl McFarland got 41,496 votes for Secretary of State in the November election for 1.6% of the statewide vote, securing the Wisconsin Green Party's presence on the ballot for partisan elections (including President) through 2026.

Thank you to all our voters for defending democracy and supporting more voices and choices on Wisconsin's ballot! Thanks especially to Sharyl for stepping up to run as a Green!

We will continue to fight the good fight for climate justice, human rights, and true grassroots democracy together.

To celebrate and build on the victory of regaining our ballot status, join us for the Wisconsin Green Party 2022 Fall Gathering state membership meeting this Saturday November 19!

The theme of the gathering is "Expanding and Protecting Democracy" and will feature a special discussion on Proportional Ranked-Choice Voting and recent exciting wins for the fair voting movement, an address from Sharyl McFarland, and more!