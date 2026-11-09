We made history. Thank you.

The election is over, and I feel really good. We did great!

The votes are still being counted, but here's where things stand:

We secured ballot access. By winning more than 1% of the vote, we ensured that the Maryland Green Party will be on the ballot for the 2028 election without having to collect petitions. This is the first time we have won more than 1% in a race for Governor, and it was the core function of the campaign.

By winning more than 1% of the vote, we ensured that the will be on the ballot for the 2028 election without having to collect petitions. This is the first time we have won more than 1% in a race for Governor, and it was the core function of the campaign. We have about 38,000 votes so far. That's the most votes for a third-party candidate for governor in Maryland since the Civil War.

That's the most votes for a third-party candidate for governor in Maryland since the Civil War. We're over 2%. That's the best third-party performance in a Maryland governor's race since 1899.

We also have a small lead over the Working Class Party, who are making history of their own this year. I want to congratulate them. Two independent left campaigns both put up record numbers in the same race. That tells you something about where Maryland voters are, and it's what a multiparty democracy starts to look like.

None of this happened by accident. It happened because you supported us. To everyone who knocked doors, made calls, chipped in, shared our posts, came to events, and talked to your neighbors about voting for something instead of against something: THANK YOU!

This week we're resting and saying thank you. It was a long campaign, and a lot of people gave a lot to it.

On Saturday I'll be at CCAN's People Over Data Centers conference. If you're going, come find me. This fight over data centers is exactly the kind of work that keeps going after Election Day.

Next week we'll send more on what comes next for this movement, along with fuller results as the final counts come in.

Thank you for being part of this.

In solidarity,

Andy Ellis

gogreen2026.com

P.S. Tell us what you liked about this campaign!

P.P.S. Later on, we'll send a longer survey for anyone who wants to go deeper.