We need your help to get on the ballot!

The Green Party of Washington still needs to collect more signatures to get our Green Party Presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on the ballot in November! We're asking ALL Green Party supporters in Washington to sign our petition to help make this happen! If you have already signed the petition and sent it to us, THANK YOU!

If you can help gather more signatures, please do -- we need your help!

All signatures must be collected by Saturday July 25th, 2020. This is the final date that we are allowed to collect petition signatures.

We need you to print out the petition, sign it, and send it back to us via regular postal mail by Saturday July 25th.

Print out the petition form on standard white paper. In the first box, SIGN your name exactly how it appears on your voter registration or driver’s license.

In the following boxes,

PRINT your first name,

last name,

date of birth, and

THE ADDRESS WHERE YOU ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE.

All signatures must be submitted on printed paper petition forms. We are not allowed to submit photocopies, scanned copies, faxed copies, or electronic copies of the petition forms. Digital or digitized signatures will not be accepted.

Send your completed petition form via postal mail by Saturday July 25th (postmarked by Monday July 27th at the latest) to –> Green Party of Washington, PO Box 70493, Seattle, WA 98127.

We want to be sure we are on track to collect all the necessary signatures by the deadline and turn them into the Secretary of State, so the sooner we receive your completed petition form, the better!

Please pass this information along to anyone else in Washington who might want to sign.

If you can volunteer to contact Green Party supporters or gather additional signatures, please respond to this email to let us know!

Have a question about the petition or gathering signatures? Get answers here: https://greenpartywashington.org/news/.

Also, we will be meeting every night from now until Saturday July 25 at 7:00 p.m. on Jitsi Meet. Here is the link to join us:

https://meet.jit.si/GreenPartyWashington

Let us know if you have any questions! Let's get Howie and Angela on the ballot!

In solidarity,

Green Party of Washington State

https://greenpartywashington.org/

