Mills & Schneider: We only have a few more weeks!

We have less than one month until Election Day in Minneapolis, and our candidates have been hitting the campaign trail hard. Marcus Mills for City Council and Adam Schneider for Park Board, and their grassroots campaigns have been challenging the city's corporate status quo machine while reaching out to thousands of Minneapolis residents.

But they both still need our help to win on November 4th. Here's how you can help get Greens back on the Minneapolis City Council and Park & Recreation Board:

Volunteer: These are people-powered grassroots campaigns, so sign up to join Adam and Marcus on the campaign trail at the links below:

Join Marcus: https://mills4millcity.org/volunteer

Join Adam: https://forms.gle/wBgPCKaqTpuSW6HQ6

Donate: You can donate to both of them at once by clicking here.

The Greens have a long history of service across the state of Minnesota, but especially in Minneapolis. Help us continue this legacy and create a greener Minneapolis.

In peace and solidarity,

Green Party of Minnesota

mngreens.nationbuilder.com

[email protected]