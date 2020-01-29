What’s really behind attacks on Iran?

ST. LOUIS – The US assassination of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani has brought the world to the brink of another war in the Middle East. Join the Gateway Green Alliance and the Universal African Peoples Organization for a discussion of the historical roots and contemporary regional context of what could end up as another US military intervention in the region.

The discussion will be led by a panel of local activists with deep ties to, and intimate knowledge of, Iran's neighboring countries. Bring your thoughts and questions about the histories, cultures and crises in the Middle East.

A Black & Green Wednesday Event

7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Legacy Books and Café

5249 Delmar (near Union) St. Louis MO 63108

Speakers currently scheduled

Bahar Bastani, MD, Professor of Nephrology, SLU School of Medicine





Mina Aria, St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee





Dr. Steve Tamari, Middle East and Islamic, History Instructor, SIUE





Daniel digger Romano, Green Party of St. Louis





, Green Party of St. Louis Zaki Baruti, Universal African Peoples Organization [moderator]

Black & Green Wednesdays are hosted monthly by the Gateway Green Alliance and the Universal African Peoples Organization.

For more info call 314-727-8554.