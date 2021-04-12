Which way forward for the working class?

ALBANY, NY – Join the Upper Hudson Green Party Join us on April 30 at 7:00 p.m. for a Zoom discussion of the workers’ movement here from a group of esteemed panelists who will provide insightful answers to the question, “What way forward for the workers’ movement?” Registration for the event is now open.

Panelists:

Jaribu Hill

Founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers’ Center for Human Rights. She is a human rights attorney, veteran community organizer, international human rights spokesperson and a frequent writer and commentator on human rights themes.

Fareed Michelin

Long time labor organizer in New York State, current lead organizer in the ongoing labor struggle between nurses and Albany Med. Spent over a decade organizing with the AFL-CIO.

Monica Cruz

Producer and labor beat reporter for Breakthrough News, frequent contributor to the socialist-feminist magazine Breaking the Chains, and organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Michael Zweig

Professor Emeritus at Stony Brook University, Marxist Economist, author of The Working Class Majority and founder of the Center for Study of Working Class Life

Hosts:

Capital District DSA

Upper Hudson Green Party

Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace

All Of Us

Capital District United Left Front

Capital District Socialist Party of New York

Party for Socialism and Liberation - Albany

Photograph by bdogmac