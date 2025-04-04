Who is Elon Musk? Who is Musk to lecture us on elections and mandates? Who elected Elon Musk? They were Trump voters, and it was a slim victory. There is no mandate!

Who is Musk to opine that Social Security is a Ponzi scheme? I think he has an Elon scheme. If the payroll tax wasn’t capped and the wealthy -- including Musk (worth $400 billion) -- paid their fair share, there would be plenty. But taxes are for the little people. Right, Elon?

Green Party of Pennsylvania

Sunday, March 30, 2025



Who is Musk to think he deserves to sit in on a Pentagon meeting? In fact, it is a conflict of interest since he has military contracts. His corruption knows no limits.

Musk is a heartless, soulless, greedy individual and nothing more. The world’s wealthiest man is far from the smartest. He is part of a cruel cabal working to destroy government functions in order to find money for tax breaks for himself, corporations and other wealthy individuals.

By Jay Sweeney, Falls, PA



Jay Sweeney (Wyoming County) has held elected office as Falls Township Auditor since 2009 -- longer than any other Green Party official in PA.

