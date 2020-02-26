Why Are US Medical Costs so High?

ST LOUIS – Join the Gateway Green Alliance, the Universal African Peoples Organization and Missourians for Single Payer for a public forum on on the high cost of medicine on Thursday, March 12.

Ethical Society, Hanke Room

9001 Clayton Road

Ladue, Missouri, 63117

6:30 p.m.

The US spends over twice as much for health care than other rich countries. Yet Americans suffer worse medical outcomes than some poor nations. Many factors feed into bloated medical costs, including the greedy insurance industry, quality of care based on wealth, illnesses from over-treatment, industrial and agricultural poisons, unnecessary waste, and executive salaries.

Excessive costs are often due to drugs. Drug manufacturers have intentionally defrauded the public, as exemplified by Tamiflu and Nexium. What we can do about the US sickness industry?

Scheduled speakers include: