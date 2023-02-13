Wisconsin Green Party 2023 Winter Gathering

The Wisconsin Green Party (WIGP) will hold a 2023 Winter Gathering state membership meeting on Saturday February 25, 2023 from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

The goal of this gathering will be to hold open discussion on the priorities of the WI Green Party, and to help members get involved with the party to take action on those priorities.

This gathering will be held virtually via Zoom. Members will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they RSVP on this webpage: https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/winter_gathering_2023

As a WIGP membership meeting, all dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate.

You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership at https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/contribute

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

Check this webpage for agenda updates and other news: https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/winter_gathering_2023

We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Facebook page and Twitter account.

Please join us for the 2023 WIGP Winter Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!