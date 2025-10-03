Call for Candidates

As you know, the Fall Gathering for the Wisconsin Green Party is coming up on Saturday, October 4th from noon to 4:00 pm. The meeting will take place at the ML King Jr. Recreation Center 1531 West Vliet in Milwaukee and will be hybrid through the zoom link listed below. You can view the agenda for this meeting here.

At this meeting, we will have internal elections for the following Coordinating Council positions:

Co-chair

Elections Treasurer

Operations Treasurer

Correspondence Secretary

Recording Secretary

Representatives from Congressional Districts 1-8

8 At Large Representatives

2 National Committee Representatives and 2 alternates

You may self nominate or be nominated at the Fall Gathering. If you would like to be nominated but cannot make the meeting, please send a brief written statement with another member who will read it at the Gathering. Serving on the Coordinating Council involves one meeting per month (presently on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from 7-8pm) and CC members are asked to serve on a committee.

Please consider serving on the Coordinating Council. We need input from Greens throughout the state. To do so, make sure your membership with the party is current. If you have questions concerning your membership or the elections, please reply to this email or call/text me the number below.

I hope to see you at the meeting,

Rita Maniotis, Co-chair

Membership Committee

Please contact [email protected] for the login credentials.

