Colorado Greens: Will you drop by the office?

Join the Green Party of Colorado for our biweekly virtual "Office Hours" event—a welcoming space for members, supporters, and anyone interested in Green politics to connect, ask questions, and get involved. These informal sessions are designed to foster open dialogue, answer questions about party initiatives, and help you find ways to participate in voter registration drives, party-building efforts, and upcoming events across Colorado.

Whether you're new to the Green Party or a longtime advocate, our office hours offer a direct line to party organizers and fellow Greens. Drop in to discuss current issues, share your ideas, or simply learn more about how you can make a difference in your community.

Colorado Greens: Office Hours



Date: 07/23/2025

Time: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Where: Virtual (Zoom)



