William Opalicky 1946 - 2021

William "Bill" Opalicky, age 74, a longtime resident of Southfield, died on March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary since New Years' of 1974. Loving father of Jim Opalicky. Dear grandfather of Isabel.

I am here to share with you, a message with love and respect for my dear father, Bill.

To honor my father, through memory eternal.

My father, Bill, has fell asleep in the Lord. He passed away peacefully this past weekend.

I share this news with you, not in sadness, but in celebration of his life, love and peace with all those who knew him.

He will be greatly missed as a thoughtful friend, a loving Father, a caring Husband, devoted Colleague, Sports Enthusiast, Political Peace Activist, Poet, and Humanitarian.

Please share your thoughtful memories of Bill in the comments.

To help and contribute to Bill's Memorial please follow this link.

"God bless his soul in the Spirit light of eternity."