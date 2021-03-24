Wisconsin Greens spring gathering April 17

MADISON, WI – Please join us for the Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Spring Gathering state membership meeting, to be held on Saturday April 17, 2021!

The theme of the gathering will be "A Party for Working People" and we're excited to welcome special guest speaker Howie Hawkins, union worker, lifelong activist, Green Party US co-founder and 2020 Green Presidential nominee.

Due to the ongoing pandemic this gathering will be held virtually via Zoom. Members will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they RSVP on our website.

This gathering will serve as the WIGP's biannual state membership meeting. All dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate in decision-making and voting.

You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership here.

To see the event on Facebook and invite friends, go here (note that if you want to register, you still need to RSVP on this webpage).

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

Stay tuned for agenda updates and other news. We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Facebook page and Twitter account.

Please join us for the 2021 WIGP Spring Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!

Peace,

Dave Schwab

Co-chair, WI Green Party

P.S. The Green Party is a people-powered party that refuses to take money from corporations, lobbyists or super PACs. We rely entirely on people like you for support. Please consider making a contribution to support our work - thank you!