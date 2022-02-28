With a Little Help from my Friends...

After recent world events, I am even more committed to the Left Unity Slate. The slate is a cooperative project of candidates from the two corporate-free — and peace-loving — political parties: the Peace and Freedom Party and the Green Party. We are the candidates who know there are solutions. On a personal/global note about solutions, I remember my Air Force dad saying, after 9/11, "Wars never solve anything, and the people who send you there don’t go there."

Ballot Statement — THANK YOU!

After my January blog, I received dozens of helpful suggestions for the Controller ballot statement. The statement we created will be printed in the Voter Information Guide sent to voters around the state. Together, we kept the statement to a lean 87 words. The Secretary of State charges $25 a word, so the total cost is $2,175, versus $6,250 for the maximum 250 words. Ballot statements used to be free!

Laura Wells for Controller

Tax the super-rich; stop billionaires from buying the media and politicians.

Implement public banking to invest in California not Wall Street.

Use water wisely, never for fracking.

Spend money on necessary, meaningful jobs that don’t destroy the planet,

and less money imprisoning people in an unjust system.

To save money and lives, there are solutions

to problems of healthcare, economy, education, and environment,

but politicians financed by billionaires and corporations won’t implement them.

If they win, you don’t.

We have alternatives to the two-party system:

Vote LeftUnitySlate.org.

THANK YOU AGAIN!

Another key grassroots contribution has been financial! Whew. So far donations have just about covered the ballot statement. Coming soon, the state also requires filing fees of $3,500. This used to be free too, as long as we gathered 160 "signatures-in-lieu of a filing fee" — a number that has now increased to 4,750!

Not everyone can contribute financially, that’s for sure, but if you are able, please see the green DONATE button at my website Laura Wells for Controller, or follow this link directly. There are ways we can push for a better world — with peace, justice, healthy people, and a healthy environment.



Peace,

Laura

LauraWells.org/Controller-2022

@LauraWellsCA