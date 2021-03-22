Honoring Women This Month and Every Month!

SAN FRANCISCO – This week, as media and our consciousness are filled with images and stories of women who have changed the trajectory of our history, we face the realization that today, in 2021 we still have a long way to reach our goals of equity and equality.

Today, women continue to fight in the struggle for equal pay, racial justice, indigenous rights, reproductive rights, healthcare justice, gender self-determination, environmental defense, and sustainability.

WOMEN'S RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS because a woman's place has always been in the struggle for justice, peace, and a hopeful future for our world.

This is why we invite you to join us EVERY DAY to celebrate, enrich, defend and empower women through advocating for our platforms and policies that put people, planet, and peace over profit.

Register Green, Organize Green, and Run Green