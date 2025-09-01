Workers over billionaires — this Labor Day and beyond
This Labor Day, we’re proud to be in Howard County for the Workers Over Billionaires Rally, sponsored by Howard County for Human Dignity. This coalition is pushing for a county charter amendment that demands ethical investment practices — putting people and communities ahead of corporate profits.
That’s what our campaign is all about: standing with workers, organizing for justice, and building the independent power we need to break free from a system where billionaires own both parties.
💚 Labor Day isn’t just a holiday — it’s a reminder of the power workers have when we come together. And today, we’re standing together in Howard County to show what’s possible.
But this is just the beginning. We’ve got a jam-packed September ahead — with fall festivals, major campaign announcements, Green Party gatherings, and community meetings where we’ll connect with Marylanders across the state. Later this week, I’ll be sending you a full update with all the details so you can plug in.
For now, let’s celebrate Labor Day by remembering: real change has always come from movements of working people — not corporate insiders.
In solidarity,
Andy Ellis
Candidate for Governor
GoGreen2026.com
Showing 1 reaction