Write In EDUARDO QUINTANA for US Congress, CD7 on your Green Party Primary Election Ballot!

The Pima County Recorder's Office urges all CD7 voters to post their vote-by-mail ballots by Tuesday, July 8th ahead of the July 15th Primary Election date. Here is their ballot drop-off schedule following that:

Tuesday, July 15th - Election Night Social!

Join us at the Historic Y Conference Room, 738 N. 5th Ave. and on Zoom Tuesday, July 15th at 7:00 PM for our county party’s monthly third-Tuesday GPPC General Meeting. Please join us! We will be monitoring election returns while socializing with our eco-socialist community of Pima County Greens.

https://www.thehistoricy.com/

ELECTION INTERFERENCE by the ARIZONA CITIZENS CLEAN ELECTIONS COMMISSION (AZCCEC) in 2024

By barring Green Party candidates for statewide and federal offices in Arizona from their televised debates, the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission (AZCCEC) flagrantly violated A.R.S. 16-192, which prohibits the use of public resources to influence the outcome of an election.

Green Party candidates were legitimate candidates, certified Green Party Primary Election Nominees by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and were on the written General Election ballot within all 15 County Elections office's jurisdictions throughout the state.

Duly-qualified Green Party written General Election ballot candidates were illegally excluded from the following fraudulent AZCCEC sponsored televised debates:

Nina Luxenberg for Arizona Corporation Commission on September 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM Mike Cease for Arizona Corporation Commission on September 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM Vincent Beck-Jones for U.S. House, Congressional District 4 on September 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM Athena Eastwood for U.S. House, Congressional District 6 on October 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM Eduardo Quintana for U.S. Senate on October 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM

The AZCCEC thereby influenced the election by favoring those candidates invited with free media exposure and discriminating against Green Party candidates who were not invited, deprived of exposure and support from funders and loss of reputations as a result of being treated as illegitimate candidates.

Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman identified that by wrongfully excluding Green Party candidates, the AZCCEC was in violation of its own funding and enabling statutes under state law. The Commission’s phony and arbitrary 1% rule was not authorized by either the State Legislature or the taxpayers of Arizona. [https://x.com/jamie_kranich/status/1833696018589966596]

When the state government agency AZCCEC entered into an unauthorized partnership with the Arizona Media Association (AMA), a private corporate entity, they violated the trust of Arizona “citizens” and defrauded AZ taxpayers by ceding over authority to a private organization to select debate participants.

Furthermore, in the case of the U.S. Senate candidate debate, participant selection determination was actually ceded over to one of the candidates, Democrat Ruben Gallego. Republican candidate Kari Lake stated, “Make no mistake, if Ruben Gallego wanted Eduardo Quintana to be on that debate stage, he would be on that debate stage. I believe every candidate on the ballot in November deserves to have their voices heard. Ruben wants the @AZGreenParty silenced.” [https://x.com/KariLake/status/1831361664094265551]

The AZCCEC practiced election interference, defrauded Arizona taxpayers, put its thumb on the scale and illegally assumed the role of picking winners and losers in Arizona elections.

