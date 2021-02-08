Many of us have recently received a letter from the Monroe County Board of Elections. This is a misleading letter to trick people to change their registration.

You are still a Green!

Recap: Last year, the Democratic-run state government passed bills in the state budget in order to eliminate third parties. The Greens and Libertarians have come together to file a lawsuit to stop this attack on democracy, but of course, the courts are moving at a snail's pace. In the meantime, we did not meet this new, inappropriate threshold in November's election and have (for now) lost our ballot status. But make no mistake...

You are still a Green!

In the early 2000's, the Green Party of New York State sued when we temporarily lost ballot status so that people get to remain in the party of their choice - even if the party itself has to run as "independents". We are still Greens. The Green Party is continuing to function at the state and local levels.

Our lawsuit is still in the courts and our lawyers are optimistic about our chances. But no matter what happens, we have to keep fighting the fight for single payer health care, combating climate change, and a more just economy.

You may be getting a phone call from someone representing the Working Families Party trying to talk you into changing your registration. The establishment is trying to eliminate us because we have always been a threat to the way they maintain the status quo.

We are still Greens and we will win.

There are local elections this year and we need people to run for office. Town Boards, Village Trustees, School Boards, and more are all up for grabs. These are the elections we can win right now. The party can help. Reply to this email if you are interested in running. Our February monthly meeting is also coming up - stay tuned for a notice on that.

Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight!

Green Party of Monroe County

http://www.greenrochester.org/