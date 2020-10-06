Your vote will save the Green Party in New York

BROOKLYN, NY – Early voting starts October 24, and Election Day is only 30 days away, on November 3! Your help is needed to save the Green Party ballot line in New York State by getting out the vote for the Hawkins/Walker campaign! Months ago, Gov. Cuomo hatched a scheme to kill off the Green Party and other alternative parties in NY.

Although the Green Party is working with other alternative parties to legally challenge Cuomo's extreme voter disenfranchisement, we may not prevail in the courts. If not, we're required to get 130,000 votes in the presidential race or 2% of votes cast, just to maintain our ballot line!

Never before have New York's political parties been required to qualify for ballot access during a presidential election. Previously, ballot access for any party was only required in the governor's race. For Cuomo to change these laws suddenly, with no public comment, in the middle of a pandemic, is outrageous and utterly undemocratic.

Here's how you can help

Phone Banking

Sign up with the Hawkins/Walker campaign to make phone calls to NY voters and encourage them to vote Green. The calling process is VERY easy, done through CallHub, which makes calls for you! Just log in on your home computer and your own cell phone, then simply check boxes on your computer screen when each call is done. It's EXTREMELY important to make these calls to get out the vote to SAVE OUR BALLOT LINE!

Sign up or contact Sandy at sandyprzybylak@live.com.

In-Person Flyering

Green Party of Brooklyn is doing in-person flyering at the Grand Army Plaza farmers market and other locations. If you're able, join us and encourage folks to vote Green. We'll supply all literature. RSVP to Dani at 347-218-3107 for exact times/locations or pick up literature and flyer on your own, at any location.

Saturday and Sunday, October 10 and 11

Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18

Donate

Give to the NY State ballot defense fund.

In-Person Antiwar Demonstration

Wednesday, October 7, 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Manhattan Bridge Plaza at Canal and Bowery (two blocks from War Resisters League national office)

The Green Party of Brooklyn has endorsed this important in-person antiwar event sponsored by WRL. Participate and speak out for peace and against 19 years of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Learn more on Facebook.

Support Our Party

Help grow the Green Party by becoming a supporting member or sustainer, or with a one-time donation. Thank you!

For more information contact Gloria Mattera at gloria@gpbk.org.

Learn more or join our mail list for local updates at Green Party of Brooklyn, or get statewide news from the Green Party of New York.